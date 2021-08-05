BARNES, DORIS, 90, of Hallettsville: Visitation 4 - 7 p.m. at Kubena Funeral Home, 361-798-3271.
BECKNER, FESTUS, 98, of Victoria: Visitation 10 a.m. with funeral service at 11 a.m. at Western Hills Baptist Church, burial following at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Colonial Funeral Home, 361-578-3535.
CUELLAR, WILLIAM, 76, of Port Lavaca: Visitation 10 a.m. with memorial funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church, burial following at Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery, Grace Funeral Chapel, 361-552-1705.
GONZALES, EMMA, 71, of La Ward: Visitation 5 p.m. with Rosary at 6:30 p.m. at Oaklawn Funeral Home, Edna, 361-782-2221.
LEWIS, ELMER, 74, of Inez: Celebration of Life 3 p.m. at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Rosewood Funeral Chapel, Victoria, 361-573-4546.
REYES, ELISA, 51, of Victoria: Viewing 3 p.m. with funeral service at 6 p.m. at Heaven's Gate Funeral Home, 361-573-2777.
RODGERS, STANLEY, 66, of Port Lavaca: Celebration of Life 11 a.m. at The Master’s House, Colonial Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-578-3535.
SANCHEZ, MARY, 79, Refugio: Visitation 3 - 7 p.m. Rosary 7 p.m. at Moore Funeral Home Chapel, 361-526-4334.
WELDER, BARBARA, 82, of Victoria: Viewing 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
WILLEMIN, DARLENE, 53, of Victoria: Visitation 6 - 8 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.