ORTEGA SR., VALENTIN, 67, of Woodsboro: Graveside service 10 a.m. at Bernard Cemetery, Moore Funeral Home, 361-526-4334.
SHOWS, LINDA, 79, of Cuero: Graveside service 10:00 AM at Westhoff Cemetery, Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
VASQUEZ, RAUL, 76, of Victoria: Funeral Mass 9am at Santisima Trinidad Catholic Church, interment following at Resurrection Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
WALDEN, HAROLD, 93, of Victoria: Viewing 12 - 5 p.m. at Colonial Funeral Home, 361-578-3535.
