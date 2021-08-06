BARNES, DORIS, 90, of Hallettsville: Funeral service 10 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, burial following at Hallettsville City Cemetery, Kubena Funeral Home, 361-798-3271.
BECKVAR, JONI, 65, of Sugar Land: Celebration of Life 2 - 3 p.m. at Settegast-Kopf Co. at Sugar Creek, 281-565-5015.
COPPEDGE, LINDA, 74, of Cuero: Visitation 10 a.m. with funeral service at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church, interment following at Hillside Cemetery, Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
CROSBY, WILLIE, 67, of Victoria: Walk-in visitation 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. at Barefield Funeral Home, 361-575-6180.
GONZALES, EMMA, 71, of La Ward: Funeral Mass 10:30 a.m. at St. Theresa Catholic Church, La Salle, interment following at St. Theresa Catholic Cemetery, Oaklawn Funeral Home, Edna, 361-782-2221.
PAYNE, JEWEL, 83, of Sugar Land: Visitation 5 - 7 p.m. at Colonial Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-578-3535.
ROBERTSON, HARRY, 79, of Victoria: Graveside service 11 a.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery, Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
SANCHEZ, JULIA, 64, of Victoria: Visitation 6 - 8 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
SANCHEZ, MARY, 79, REFUGIO: Mass 10 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church, At the family's request, Covid-19 Restrictions apply for this service.
VILLARREAL, JESSE, 55, of Victoria: Memorial service 10 a.m. at Grace Funeral Chapel, Port Lavaca, 361-552-1705.
WELDER, BARBARA, 82, of Victoria: Funeral service 2 p.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, burial following at Memorial Park Cemetery, Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
WILLEMIN, DARLENE, 53, of Victoria: Funeral service 10 a.m. at Martin Luther Lutheran Church, Coletoville, burial following at Coletoville Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
