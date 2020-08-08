BLACKWELL, FRANCES, 64, of Cuero: Funeral service 1 p.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, Victoria, interment following at Hillside Cemetery, Grace Memorial Chapel, 361-578-3611.
CARMONA, DR. REV. JOHN, 81, of Victoria: Visitation 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. at U.P.L.C.I.I. 618 Dewitt St., Kenedy, Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
CAVAZOS, CELEDONIA, 85, of San Angelo: Graveside service 10 a.m. at San Luis Cemetery, Yorktown, Massey Funeral Home, 361-564-2900.
DARST, MARK, 57, of Victoria: Visitation 3 p.m. with prayer service at 4 p.m. at Heaven's Gate Funeral Home, 361-573-2777.
ESTRADA, MANUEL, 85, of Placedo: Visitation 9 a.m. with Rosary at 9:30 a.m. and funeral service at 10 a.m. at Grace Funeral Home, interment following at San Jose Cemetery, Bloomington, Grace Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-573-4341.
FEHNER, OLA, 86, of Cuero: Visitation 10 a.m. with funeral service at 11 a.m. at Freund Funeral Home, burial at Lindenau Community Cemetery, Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
GOETZ, BILLIE, 83, of Shiner: Funeral service 2 p.m. at UDML Shiner Lutheran Church, burial following at Shiner Cemetery, Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, Yoakum, 361-293-5656.
HRNCIR, WENDY, 93, of Victoria: Visitation 12:30 p.m. with Rosary at 1 p.m. and funeral Mass at 1:30 p.m. at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral, burial 3:30 p.m. at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Cemetery, Schulenburg, Colonial Funeral Home, 361-578-3535.
IDEUS, ERLINE, 85, of Weesatche: Visitation 4 - 6 p.m. at Freund Funeral Home, Cuero, 361-275-2343.
JACOB, CLIFTON, 83, of Yorktown: Memorial service 10 a.m. at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, Massey Funeral Home, 361-564-2900.
LOPEZ, ERNEST, 64, of Victoria: Funeral service 10 a.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, interment following at Resurrection Cemetery, Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
MORALES, BRANDON, 29, of Victoria: Funeral service 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, interment following at Resurrection Cemetery, Heaven's Gate Funeral Home, 361-573-2777.
PEREZ, JOSE, 81, of Goliad: Graveside service 10 a.m. at Glendale Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home of Goliad, 361-645-3216.
ROBLES, ELIDA, 81, of Victoria: Memorial Mass 11 a.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, inurnment following at San Jose Cemetery, Bloomington, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
SCOTT, JOHN, 63, of Refugio: Graveside service 10 a.m. at Refugio Community Cemetery, Moore Funeral Home, 361-526-4334.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.