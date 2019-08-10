BARNETT, ARTHUR, 62, of Cuero: Visitation 10 – 11 a.m. with funeral service at 11 a.m. at the Performing Arts Center of Cuero High School, burial following at Hillside Cemetery, Grace Memorial Chapel, Victoria, 361-578-3611.
BELL, SARAH, 85, of Cuero: Funeral service 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Cuero, interment following at Hillside Cemetery, Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
BRYANT, WILLIE, 90, of Edna: Funeral service 11 a.m. at Shiloh Baptist Church, burial following at Washington Cemetery, Cook-Butler Funeral Home, 361-655-0411.
BYNUM, ROY, 89, of Victoria: Visitation 1 – 2 p.m. with memorial service at 2 p.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, 361-578-3611.
CRISP, SWAN DAVID, 91, of Port Lavaca: Visitation 8 – 10 a.m. with funeral service at 10 a.m. at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, burial following at Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery, Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, 361-552-2988.
FRANKE, PHYLLIS, 79, of Goliad: Viewing 12 – 3 p.m. with memorial service at 3:30 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Grace Funeral Home of Goliad, 361-645-3216.
LLANES, ROSA, 86, of Bloomington: Funeral service 10 a.m. at Philadelphia Pentecostal Church, interment following at San Jose Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-573-4341.
MIZE, GLENN, 67, of Victoria: Memorial service 3 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
VILLARREAL, TED, 50, of Victoria: Visitation 8:15 a.m. with funeral Mass at 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, burial following at Resurrection Cemetery, Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
