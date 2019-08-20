ARMSTRONG, LINDA, 76, of Victoria: Celebration of Life 3 p.m. at Soiree, Rosewood Funeral Chapels, 361-573-4546.
HERNANDEZ, MARIA, 86, of Lolita: Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at St. John Bosco Catholic Church, burial following at Red Bluff Cemetery, Oaklawn Funeral Home, 361-782-2221.
HINOJOSA, AMELIA, 92, of Victoria: Visitation 5 - 9 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
LAMBRIGHT, OLLIE JR., 81, of Seadrift: Funeral service 12:30 p.m. at Grace Funeral Chapel, burial following at Seadrift Cemetery, Grace Funeral Chapel, Port Lavaca, 361-552-1705.
MCBROOM, DEVENA, 95, of Victoria: Funeral service 10:30 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Refugio, at Moore Funeral Home, 361-526-4334.
RICHTER, CLYDE, 89, of Corpus Christi: Interment 11 a.m. at Coastal Bend State Veteran’s Cemetery, Cage-Mills Funeral Directors, 361-854-3282.
ROZNOVSKY, JANIE, 85, of Shiner: Rosary 9:30 a.m. with funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, burial following at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, Yoakum, 361-293-5656.
SCHAEFER, DOUGLAS, 84, of Victoria: Visitation 4 - 6 p.m. with memorial service at 6 p.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapels, 361-573-4546.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.