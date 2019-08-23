BUSBEE, DORIS, 92, of Houston: Visitation 6 – 8 p.m. with Rosary at 8 p.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapels, Victoria, 361-573-4546.
GONZALEZ, ERNESTO, 75, of Goliad: Visitation 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home of Goliad, 361-645-3216.
GUZMAN, SEVERO, 89, of Wylie: Visitation 5 – 9 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-575-3212.
HORST, REX, 66, of Victoria: Funeral service 2 p.m. at Midtown Church of Christ, burial following at Memorial Park Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
PHILLIPS, TIFFANIE, 40, of Port Lavaca: Funeral service 1 p.m. at Alamo Heights Baptist Church, burial following at Port Lavaca Cemetery, Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, 361-552-2988.
PINA-NARVAEZ, LUIS, 30, of Port Lavaca: Visitation 6 – 7 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, 361-552-2988.
SMITH, JOHN GREG, 60, of Victoria: Memorial Mass 10 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, Rosewood Funeral Chapels, 361-573-4546.
