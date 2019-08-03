HERNANDEZ, EVA, 89, of Goliad: Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, burial following at La Bahia Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home of Goliad, 361-645-3216.
HOUSTON, PHILIP, 82, of El Campo: Funeral service 11 a.m. at El Campo Church of Christ, burial at Garden of Memories, Wheeler Funeral Home, 979-543-3512.
JACOBS, JOHN, 12, of Seadrift: Funeral Mass 1 p.m. at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church, Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, 361-
552-2988.
KRUCIAK, ALOYS, 92, of Victoria: Visitation 9 a.m. with Rosary at 9:30 a.m. and funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, Rhodes Funeral Home, 361-580-6356.
MEADOR, DAN, 64, of Edna: Visitation 10 a.m. with funeral service at 11 a.m. at Redeemer Lutheran Church, Slavik Funeral Home, 361-782-2152.
SUGARS, EUGENE, 87, of Victoria: Memorial service 11:30 a.m. at Second Baptist Church of Corpus Christi, Seaside Funeral Home, Corpus Christi, 361-992-9411.
TORRES, MARY LOU, 71, of Victoria: Visitation 8:15 a.m. with funeral Mass at 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, burial following at Resurrection Cemetery, Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
WAGNER, MYRLIN, 85, of Yorktown: Visitation 4 – 6 p.m. at Massey Funeral Home, 361-564-2900.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.