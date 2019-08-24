BUSBEE, DORIS, 92, of Houston: Funeral service 10 a.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapels, burial following at Memorial Park Cemetery, Rosewood Funeral Chapels, Victoria, 361-573-4546.
GONZALEZ, ERNESTO, 75, of Goliad: Funeral Mass 2:30 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, burial following at Flores Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home of Goliad, 361-645-3216.
GUZMAN, SEVERO, 89, of Wylie: Visitation 9 a.m. with funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Bloomington, burial following at San Jose Cemetery, Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-575-3212.
KEITH, DARRELL, 59, of Victoria: Memorial visitation 2 – 4 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
PINA-NARVAEZ, LUIS, 30, of Port Lavaca: Funeral Mass 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church, burial following at Port Lavaca Cemetery, Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, 361-552-2988.
TEGELER, PASTOR JAY, 53, of Inez: Memorial service 11 a.m. at Parkway Church, Rosewood Funeral Chapels, 361-573-4546.
ULLMANN, DARCY, 64, of Shiner: Visitation 9 – 10 a.m. with funeral service at 10 a.m. at Shiner Lutheran Church, Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, Yoakum, 361-293-5656.
