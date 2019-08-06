BERTRAM, LEON, 91, of Shiner: Visitation 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. with funeral service beginning 1 p.m. at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, interment following at Shiner City Cemetery, Buffington Funeral Home, 361-594-3352.
CAVAZOS, MARIA, 68, of Victoria: Visitation 5-9 p.m. with Rosary recited 7 p.m. at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
CHUMCHAL, SHIRLEY, 53, of Shiner: Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, burial following at St. Ann Catholic Cemetery, Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
MACIAS, MARIA, 80, of Corpus Christi: Visitation 10 a.m. with Rosary at 10:30 a.m. and funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Stockdale, interment following at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Finch Funeral Chapel, Stockdale, 830-996-3811.
MCCORMICK, CAROLYN, 79, of Nursery: Graveside service 1 p.m. at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Victoria, Rosewood Funeral Chapels, Victoria, 361-573-4546.
SPANN, EVELYN, 91, of Victoria: Visitation 6 - 8 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-3431.
SPROLES, BESSIE, 88, of Victoria: Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, burial following at Mission Valley Cemetery, Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
TOELLNER, JOHN, 92, of Palacios: Visitation 5-7 p.m. at Palacios Funeral Home, 979-245-4613.
