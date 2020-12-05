BASSHAM, JERRY, 73, of Ganado: Visitation 10 a.m. with memorial service at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Edna, Ganado Funeral Home, 361-771-2120.
CALDWELL, NORVEL, 85, of Victoria: Visitation 6 - 8 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
CALLIS, TONEY, 57, of Edna: Celebration of Life 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, Cook Butler Funeral Home, 361-655-0411.
FAGG, HENRIETTA, 78, of Victoria: Graveside service 11 a.m. at St. Michael's Cemetery, Needville, Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
GEFFERT, LARRY, 70, of Yorktown: Visitation 5 - 7 p.m. at Massey Funeral Home, 361-564-2900.
SRUBAR, AGNES, 87, of Westhoff: Visitation 10 a.m. with Rosary at 10:30 a.m. and funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Church of Yorktown, interment following at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, Massey Funeral Home, Yorktown, 361-564-2900.
WOODS, HENRY, 83, of Victoria: Graveside service 11 a.m. at Woods Cemetery, Yorktown, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
