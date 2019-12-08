GARCIA, GLENDA, 75, of Goliad: Graveside service 10 a.m. at Golden Sunset Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-573-4341.
HOFF, HELEN, 94, of Goliad: Receiving 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at Goliad Funeral Home, 361-645-1104.
KUENSTLER, MARLIN, 78, of Yoakum: Visitation 3-6 p.m. with Rosary recited 6:30 p.m. at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
LOTT, SHAVANA, 46, of Victoria: Visitation 9 a.m. with prayer service at 10 a.m. at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
PENA, OFILIA, 81, of Port Lavaca: Visitation 12 – 1 p.m. with funeral service at 1 p.m. at Six Mile Assembly of God Church, interment following at Six Mile Cemetery, Grace Funeral Chapel of Port Lavaca, 361-552-1705.
STAVINOHA, LAWRENCE, 75, of Port Lavaca: Funeral Mass 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church, burial following at Ganado Catholic Cemetery, Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, 361-552-2988.
