ALLEN, PATRICIA, 72, of Cuero: Visitation 5 - 7 p.m. at Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
BOETTCHER, RUBY, 82, of Palacios: Funeral service 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Palacios, interment following at Palacios Cemetery, Palacios Funeral Home, 361-972-2012.
ELIZALDE, MARIA, 83, of Bayside: Funeral service 10 a.m. at Moore Funeral Home, burila following at Old St. Mary's Cemetery of Bayside, Moore Funeral Home, Refugio, 361-526-4334.
LOPEZ, ADELA, 89, of Victoria: Funeral Mass 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, interment following at Resurrection Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
MAXWELL, PATRICIA, 72, of Victoria: Visitation 3 - 5 p.m. with prayer service at 5 p.m. at Heaven's Gate Funeral Home, 361-573-2777.
MUENSTER, HENRY, 88, of Halletstville: Visitation 5 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Kubena Funeral Home, 361-798-3271.
NOBBE, RAMONA, 83, of Goliad: Celebration of Life 2 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home of Goliad, 361-645-3216.
OTTO, AGNES STARY, 90, of Inez: Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, burila following at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Rosewood Funeral Chapels, Victoria, 361-573-4546.
PETERS, AUDREY, 79, of Cuero: Visitation 9 a.m. with Rosary at 9:30 a.m. and funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Michael's Catholic Church, interment at Hillside Cemetery, Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
SMITH, GLADYS, 85, of Port Lavaca: Funeral service 2 p.m. at Port Lavaca Church of Christ, graveside service following at Greenlawn Cemetery, Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, 361-552-2988.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.