BENNETT, J.R., 92, of Ganado: Funeral service 2 p.m. at St. James Lutheran Church, interment following at Ganado City Cemetery, Ganado Funeral Home, 361-771-2120.
BIGNELL, ROSEMARY, 70, of Port Lavaca: Funeral service 2 p.m. at Alamo Heights Baptist Church, Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, 361-552-2988.
CEBALLOS, LORENA, 77, of Victoria: Funeral service 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, interment following at Memory Gardens Cemetery, at Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
CORMIER, YVONNE, 78, of Hillje: Visitation 12 p.m. with funeral service beginning 2 p.m. at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, 979-245-4613.
DIAZ, CINDY, 48, of Goliad: Visitation 4-6 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home – Goliad, 361-645-3216.
DUENEZ, ASHLEY, 31, of Port Lavaca: Visitation 9 a.m. with Funeral Mass beginning 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church, burial following at Greenlawn Cemetery, Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home, 361-552-2300.
KORANEK, SHIRLEY, 83, of Yoakum: Funeral service 1 p.m. at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, burial following at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
MIZE, CHARLES, 81, of Palacios: Funeral service 10 a.m. at Trinity Baptist Church, interment following at the Palacios Cemetery, Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, 979-245-4613.
