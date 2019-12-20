CRUZ, MARY, 71, of Victoria: Celebration of Life 9 a.m. at Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home, interment following at Resurrection Cemetery, Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home, 361-573-2777.
DIAL, ROBERT, 59, of Victoria: Funeral service 11 a.m. at Grace Funeral Home, entombment following at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
LONG, MARVIN, 81, of Pearland: Graveside service 1 p.m. at Salem Cemetery, Ezzell, Crowder Funeral Home, 281-412-3000.
SHAW, DONALD, 84, of Victoria: Funeral service 2 p.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, interment following at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Grace Memorial Chapel, 361-578-3611.
STRINGO, ESMERALDA, 73, of Port O’Connor: Funeral Mass 9 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, burial following at Port O’Connor Cemetery, Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, Port Lavaca, 361-552-2988.
WILLIAMS, ELBERT, 75, of Fannin: Funeral service 10 a.m. at Grace Funeral Home of Goliad, burial following at Lott Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home of Goliad, 361-645-3216.
