CORPORON, RUSSELL, 77, of Collegeport: Funeral service 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Palacios, interment following at Hawley Cemetery, Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, 979-245-4613.
KING, LOIS, 89, of Bay City: Receiving 12 p.m. with funeral service at 2 p.m. at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, 979-245-4613.
MCLAUGHLIN, ROBERT, 81, of Victoria: Memorial service 10:30 a.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, inurnment following at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Grace Memorial Chapel, 361-578-3611.
MUMPHORD, GLADYS, 84, of Bloomington: Funeral service 10 a.m. at Morning Star Baptist Church of Bloomington, interment at Bloomington Community Cemetery, Barefield Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-575-6180.
PEREZ, MARY LOU, 77, of Refugio: Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Refuge Catholic Church, burial following at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Moore Funeral Home, 361-526-4334.
PFEIL, CALVIN, 90, of Victoria: Funeral service 10 a.m. at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, interment following at Resurrection Cemetery, Colonial Funeral Home, 361-578-3535.
SPARKMAN, BAVY, 84, of Bloomington: Memorial service 1:30 p.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, inurnment following at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Grace Memorial Chapel, Victoria, 361-578-3611.
TISDOM, EDWARD, 90, of Victoria: Visitation 1 – 2 p.m. with funeral service at 2 p.m. at Mt. Salem Baptist Church, interment at Memorial Park Cemetery, Barefield Funeral Home, 361-578-6180.
WIGINTON, RONALD, 63, of Refugio: Celebration of Life 11 a.m. at Faith United Church in Woodsboro, Moore Funeral Home, 361-526-4334.
