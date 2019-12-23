BLACKWELL, TERESA, 72, of Palacios: Funeral service 2 p.m. at Palacios Funeral Home, interment following at Hawley Cemetery, Palacios Funeral Home, 361-972-2012.
DURST, MARLENE, 70, of Edna: Memorial service 11 a.m. Robison Street Church of Christ, Cook-Butler Funeral Home, 361-782-3821.
GONZALES, JOHN, 86, of Victoria: Funeral service 1 p.m. at Heaven's Gate Funeral Home, interment following at Resurrection Cemetery, Heaven's Gate Funeral Home, 361-573-2777.
HELLER, DANIEL, 85, of Bloomington: Visitation 12 - 2 p.m. with funeral service at 2 p.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, burial following at Crescent Valley Cemetery, Victoria, 361-573-4546.
KING, KEVIN, 50, of Victoria: Viewing 10 a.m. with funeral service at 11 a.m. at St. Peter's Baptist Church, interment following at Resurrection Cemetery, Barefield Funeral Home, 361-575-6180.
MARTINEZ, CECILIO, 73, of Victoria: Funeral service 1 p.m. at Santisimo Trinidad Catholic Church, interment following at Memory Gardens, Heaven's Gate Funeral Home, 361-573-2777.
OLLE, ROBERT, 80, of Moulton: Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, entombment following at Sacred Heart Catholic Mausoleum, Flatonia, Smith Funeral Home, 361-596-4631.
PREITE, HENRIETTA, 96, of El Campo: Visitation 8:30 a.m. with Rosary at 9 a.m. and funeral Mass at 9:30 a.m. at St. Philip Catholic Church, burial following at Holy Cross Memorial Park, Triska Funeral Home, 979-543-3681.
SMITH, MARGARET, 83, of Victoria: Visitation 9 a.m. with funeral service at 10 a.m. at Northside Baptist Church, burial following at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Colonial Funeral Home, 361-578-3535.

