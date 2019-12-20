DIAL, ROBERT, 59, of Victoria: Visitation 6 – 8 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
FERNANDEZ, ELENA, 48, of Victoria: Celebration of Life 1 p.m. at Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home, burial following at Telferner Cemetery, Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home, 361-573-2777.
GREGORY, CLARENCE, 88, of Ezzell: Funeral service 11 a.m. at Salem Baptist Church of Ezzell, burial at Salem Cemetery, Kubena Funeral Home, Hallettsville, 361-798-3271.
INGRAM, ROBERT, 67, of Victoria: Visitation 9 a.m. with prayer service at 10 a.m. at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home, burial following at Resurrection Cemetery, Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
LEOPOLD, SISTER ROSEMARY, 89, of Victoria: Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at Incarnate Word Convent, burial following at Catholic Cemetery No. 3, Colonial Funeral Home, 361-578-3535.
LONG, MARVIN, 81, of Pearland: Visitation 4 – 7 p.m. with funeral service at 7 p.m. at Crowder Funeral Home, 281-412-3000.
STRINGO, ESMERALDA, 73, of Port O’Connor: Visitation 5 – 7 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, Port Lavaca, 361-552-2988.
WILLIAMS, ELBERT, 75, of Fannin: Visitation 12 – 6 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home of Goliad, 361-645-3216.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.