ALVARADO, JOSE, 81, of Victoria: Visitation 9 - 11 a.m. at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, visitation 12:15 p.m. with funeral Mass at 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, burial following at Resurrection Cemetery, Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
AUTRY, IVY, 93, of Woodsboro: Funeral service 10 a.m. at Moore Funeral Home, burial following at LaRosa Cemetery, Moore Funeral Home, Refugio, 361-526-4334.
CLARK, ERIK, 10, of Edna: Visitation 5-9 p.m. at First Pentecostal Church of Edna, Oaklawn Funeral Home, 361-782-2221.
GARCIA, CESARIA, 87, of Victoria: Visitation 5 - 9 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
GILLELAND, JOHNNIE, 30, of Victoria: Funeral service 10 a.m. at Grace Funeral Home, interment following at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
JANECKA, LOUISE, 79, of Port Lavaca: Visitation 9 a.m. with Rosary recited 9:30 a.m. and Funeral Mass beginning 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church, burial following at Port Lavaca Cemetery, Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, 361-552-2988.
LORD, HAROLD, 99, of Blanco: Funeral service 11 a.m. at Blanco United Methodist Church, Crofts-Crow Funeral Home, Johnson City, 830-868-4444.
POLKA, MARLENE, 87, of Victoria: Visitation 9 a.m. with Rosary at 9:30 a.m. and funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, interment following at Catholic Cemetery #3, Rosewood Funeral Chapels, 361-573-4546.
SALAZAR, MANUEL, 95, of Telferner: Visitation 10 a.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, Victoria, 361-573-4546.
