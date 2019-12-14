EDWARDS, JOYCE, 73, of Edna: Visitation 9 – 11 a.m. with funeral service at 11 a.m. at Shiloh Baptist Church, burial following at Hines Cemetery, Cook-Butler Funeral Home, 361-782-3821.
GARCIA, MARY, 77, of Victoria: Visitation 5 – 7 p.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapels, 361-573-4546.
GONZALES, GENEIEVE, 84, of Victoria: Funeral Mass 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, burial following at Guadalupe Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
HARDEGREE, JOHN, 83, of Victoria: Funeral service 1 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home, graveside service 3:30 p.m. at Holy Cross Cemetery, Goliad, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
MATHIS, KATHLEEN, 57, of Cuero: Visitation 9 a.m. with funeral service at 11 a.m. at Freund Funeral Home, interment following at New Hope Cemetery, Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
PILZNER, DOROTHY, 94, of Victoria: Visitation 10 – 11 a.m. with funeral service at 11 a.m. at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, burial 3:30 p.m. at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Colonial Funeral Home, 361-578-3535.
SCHUMANN, JOAN, 93, of Victoria: Graveside service 3 p.m. at Roselawn Memorial Park, Van Vleck, Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, bay City, 979-245-4613.
THEDFORD, DOROTHY, 74, of Victoria: Visitation 9 a.m. with funeral service at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Lolita, internment following at Lolita Cemetery, Slavik Funeral Home, 361-782-2152.
