CORPORON, RUSSELL, 77, of Collegeport: Receiving 5 – 7 p.m. at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, 979-245-4613.
MUMPHORD, GLADYS, 84, of Bloomington: Walk-in visitation 10:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. at Barefield Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-575-6180.
NARANJO, ERIC, 22, of San Antonio: Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at San Luis Catholic Church, burial following at San Luis Catholic Cemetery, Finch Funeral Chapel, Yorktown, 361-564-2277.
PEREZ, MARY LOU, 77, of Refugio: Rosary 7 p.m. at Moore Funeral Home, 361-526-4334.
PFEIL, CALVIN, 90, of Victoria: Visitation 6 – 8 p.m. at Colonial Funeral Home, 361-578-3535.
TIJERINA, ERIC, 35, of Port Lavaca: Visitation 9 a.m. with Rosary at 11 a.m. at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home of Port Lavaca, 361-552-2300.
WERTIN, LENORA, 87, of Victoria: Graveside service 11 a.m. at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Colonial Funeral Home, 361-578-3535.
WIGINTON, RONALD, 63, of Refugio: Visitation 6 - 8 p.m. at Faith United Church, Woodsboro, Moore Funeral Home, 361-526-4334.
