BRUNS, CATHERINE, 92, of Yorktown: Funeral Mass 2 p.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Church, interment following at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, Massey Funeral Home, 361-564-2900.
ENCINAS, RUDY, 85, of Victoria: Visitation 6 – 8 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
KELLEY, DAN, 88, of Victoria: Celebration of Life 11:30 a.m. at The Club at Colony Creek, Rosewood Funeral Chapels, 361-573-4546.
NEVLUD, FRANK, 70, of Victoria: Visitation 5 – 7 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral, Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
SCHRADE, GWENDOLYN, 67, of Victoria: Funeral service 10 a.m. at First English Lutheran, burial following at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
STOCK, FRANCIS, 77, of El Campo: Rosary 9:30 a.m. with funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Philip Catholic Church, entombment following at Holy Cross Memorial Park, Triska Funeral Home, 979-543-3681.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.