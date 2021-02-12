DELGADO, PAULINE, 92, of Port Lavaca: Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church, Angel Lucy's Funeral Home of Port Lavaca, 361-552-2300.
GARCIA, ALLEN, 40, of Port Lavaca: Visitation 4 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Heaven's Gate Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-573-2777.
JONES, RYAN T., 45, of Refugio: Service 12 p.m. at Refugio Community Cemetery, Moore Funeral Home, 361-526-4334.
KNEBLICK, W.T., 96, of Yoakum: Visitation 4 – 6 p.m. Funeral Service 6 p.m. at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
LANGE, MARILYN, 60, of Meyersville: Visitation 9 a.m. with funeral service at 11 a.m. at Faith Family Church, Victoria, burial at Memorial Park Cemetery, Rosewood Funeral Chapel, Victoria, 361-573-4546.
MATHIS, PEARLENE, 75, of Cuero: Viewing 8:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, graveside service 1 p.m. at Thomaston Cemetery, Grace Memorial Chapel, Victoria, 361-578-3611.
METTING, LILLIE, 90, of Yorktown: Funeral service 2:30 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, burial following at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery, Finch Funeral Chapel, 361-564-2277.
ORSAK, ELLEN, 86, of Victoria: Chapel service 1 p.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, interment following at Memorial Park, Grace Memorial Chapel, 361-578-3611.
PENA, MIGUEL, 71, of Goliad: Rosary 9:30 a.m. with funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church of Goliad, interment following at Latin American Cemetery, Edna, Heaven's Gate Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-573-2777.
RABENALDT, MARY ELIZABETH, 85, of Port Lavaca: Visitation 4 - 7 p.m. with Rosary at 6 p.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, Victoria, 361-573-4546.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.