AMADOR, EDELMIRO, 85, of Victoria: Visitation 12:30 with Rosary at 1:30 p.m. and funeral Mass at 2 p.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, burial at Memorial Park Cemetery, Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
GARCIA, ALLEN, 40, of Port Lavaca: Funeral service 1 p.m. at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church, interment following at Port Lavaca Cemetery, Heaven's Gate Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-573-2777.
KNEBLICK, W.T., 96, of Yoakum: Graveside Service 10 a.m. at Hebron Cemetery, Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
KOLLAUS, EVIE, 13, of Shiner: Celebration of Life 3:30 p.m. at Flatonia Baptist Church, Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, Yoakum, 361-293-5656.
LORFING, EUNICE, 91, of Victoria: Prayer service 4 p.m. with visitation followig at Kubena Funeral Home, Hallettsville, 361-798-3271.
LUMPKINS, MARJORIE, 90, of Bloomington: Graveside service 11 a.m. at Crescent Valley Cemetery, Colonial Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-578-3535.
MORALES-MENCHACA, CORNELIA, 75, of Victoria: Visitation 4 - 6 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
RABENALDT, MARY ELIZABETH, 85, of Port Lavaca: Graveside service 11 a.m. at Tivoli Cemetery, Rosewood Funeral Chapel, Victoria, 361-573-4546.
TERRELL, BOYCE, 86, of Victoria: Viewing 10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, burial following at Hillside Cemetery, Cuero, Grace Memorial Chapel, 361-578-3611.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.