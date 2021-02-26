CARVAJAL, MERCEDES, 27, of Victoria: Visitation 6 - 8 p.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
EVERETT, RICHARD, 74, of Refugio: Interment 12 p.m. at Veteran's Cemetery, Corpus Chrsiti, Moore Funeral Home, 361-526-4334.
GUNN, JOYLYN, 84, of Corpus Christi: Memorial service 11 a.m. at St. Peter's Lutheran Church of Hallettsville, Seaside Funeral Home, 361-992-9411.
HERNANDEZ, JOE, 78, of Bloomington: Visitation 5 - 7 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Heaven's Gate Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-573-2777.
HUNNICUTT, WILLIAM, 98, of Hallettsville: Visitation 5 - 7 p.m. at Colonial Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-578-3535.
PAGEL, MARY, 75, of Yoakum: Visitation 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, graveside service 1 p.m. at Pilot Grove Cemetery, Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
ROSAS, SATURNIAN, 95, of Victoria: Visitation 4 - 8 p.m. with Rosary at 6 p.m. at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
VENZKE, TIMOTHY, 71, of Victoria: Memorial service 1 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
WALLACE, CHESTER, 93, of Cuero: Viewing 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. at Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
ZASKODA, LILLIAN, 95, of Caldwell: Burial 11 a.m. at St. Procopius Catholic Cemetery, Louise, Strickland Funeral Home, 979-567-1900.
