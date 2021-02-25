BAUGH, JOYCE, 83, of Refugio: Graveside service 1 p.m. at La Rosa Cemetery, Moore Funeral Home, 361-526-4334.
BLANK, ROSALIE, 86, of Victoria: Funeral service 2 p.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, burial following at Shillerville Cemetery, Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
CONTRERAS, BASILIO, 69, of Edna: Visitation 12 p.m. with prayer service at 1 p.m. at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home of Port Lavaca, burial following at Port Lavaca Cemetery, Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, 361-552-2300.
CRAFT, ANN, 73, of Cuero: Funeral service 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Cuero, interment following at Thomaston Cemetery, Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
FLORES, ADELFA, 86, of Goliad: Funeral service 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, interment following at Flores Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home of Goliad, 361-645-3216.
HICKS, JERRAL, 80, of Edna: Visitation 9:30 a.m. with memorial service at 11 a.m. at Oaklawn Funeral Home, 361-782-2221.
SALAZAR, ERNEST, 83, of Victoria: Visitation 8:30 a.m. with Rosary at 9:30 a.m. and funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral, burial following at Resurrection Cemetery, Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
ZASKODA, LILLIAN, 95, of Caldwell: Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Strickland Funeral Home, 979-567-1900.
