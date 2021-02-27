CARVAJAL, MERCEDES, 27, of Victoria: Funeral service 11 a.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, burial following at Cologne Cemetery, Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
EVERETT, RICHARD, 74, of Refugio: Celebration of Life 4 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, Moore Funeral Home, 361-526-4334.
GUNN, JOYLYN, 84, of Corpus Christi: Graveside service 3 p.m. at Seaside Memorial Park, Seaside Funeral Home, 361-992-9411.
HERNANDEZ, JOE, 78, of Bloomington: Funeral service 10 a.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, burial following at San Jose Cemetery, Heaven's Gate Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-573-2777.
HUNNICUTT, WILLIAM, 98, of Hallettsville: Funeral service 12 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Victoria, burial following at Taft Memorial Park Cemetery, Colonial Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-578-3535.
LOOS, MARGARET, 81, of Yoakum: Visitation 12 p.m. with Rosary at 1 p.m. and funeral Mass at 1:30 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, burial following at St. Ann's Catholic Cemetery, Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
PESCHEL, REBECCA, 78, of Victoria: Graveside service 12 p.m. at Telferner Memorial Cemetery, Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
PICKENS, ARONYA, 44, of Victoria: Graveside service 1 p.m. at Hillside Cemetery, Cuero, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
ROSAS, SATURNIAN, 95, of Victoria: Visitation 8:15 a.m. with funeral Mass at 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, burial following at Resurrection Cemetery, Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
WALLACE, CHESTER, 93, of Cuero: Graveside service 2 p.m. at Hillside Cemetery, Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
WHITMIRE, LAURA, 72, of Refugio: Funeral service 1 p.m. at Padilla Hall, burial following at Refugio Community Cemetery, Moore Funeral Home, 361-526-4334.
