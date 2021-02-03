BULLARD, ELEANOR, 80, of Victoria: Visitation 10 a.m. with funeral service at 11 a.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, burial 2 p.m. at Salem Cemetery, Ezzell, Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
DE LA GARZA, CANDELARIO, 70, of Victoria: Funeral Mass 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, burial following at Resurrection Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
HARPER, DOROTHY, 81, of Halletsville: Visitation 11:30 a.m. with Rosary at 1:15 p.m. and funeral Mass at 2 p.m. at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Sweet Home, Kubena Funeral Home, 361-798-3271.
MCKINNEY, CLARA, 72, of Yoakum: Visitation 5 – 7 p.m. at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
