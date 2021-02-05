CAPISTRAN, LORENZO, 77, of Refugio: Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church, burial following at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Moore Funeral Home, 361-526-4334.
EICHER, IVIE, 96, of Shiner: Visitation 10 a.m. with Rosary at 11 a.m. and at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, burial following at Shiner Cemetery, Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, Yoakum, 361-293-5656.
HINOJOSA, LEO, 45, of Victoria: Visitation 10 a.m. with Rosary at 12:30 p.m. and funeral service at 1 p.m. at Heaven's Gate Funeral Home, burial following at Resurrection Cemetery, Heaven's Gate Funeral Home, 361-573-2777.
VALDEZ, FLOYD, 35, of Victoria: Funeral service 10 a.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Bloomington, burial following at Resurrection Cemetery, Heaven's Gate Funeral Home, 361-573-2777.
ZAMBRANO, ZENAIDO, 84, of Goliad: Visitation 4 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home of Goliad, 361-645-3216.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.