BUNDREN, ARTHUR, 87, of Edna: Visitation 9 a.m. with Rosary at 9:30 a.m. and funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Agnes Catholic Church, interment following at Lolita Cemetery, Slavik Funeral Home, 361-782-2152.
CARTER, LINDA, 77, of Bossier City, LA: Memorial service 11 a.m. at Hill Crest Funeral Home, Haughton, LA, 318-949-9415.
GIBBS, MARK, 58, of Victoria: Memorial service 3 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
GILLIG, BETTY, 75, of Victoria: Memorial service 10 a.m. at Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
SAMPSON, WALTER, 85, of Nordheim: Funeral service 10 a.m. at Massey Funeral Home, interment following at Nordheim Cemetery, Massey Funeral Home, Yorktown, 361-564-2900.
SIMONEAUX, HENRY, 81, of Canyon Lake: Visitation 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home of Goliad, 361-645-3216.
TABOR, DON, 83, of Refugio: Memorial service 3 p.m. at Moore Funeral Home, 361-526-4334.
WITTNEBERT, DENNIS, 89, of Seadrift: Funeral service 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Seadrift, burial following at Seadrift Cemetery, Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, Port Lavaca, 361-552-2988.
