BOEDEKER, MARTIN, 93, of Shiner: Visitation 3 - 7 p.m. with prayer service at 7 p.m. at Buffington Funeral Home, 361-594-3352.
BROWN, EILEEN, 82, of Victoria: Graveside service 1:30 p.m. at Resurrection Cemetery, Colonial Funeral Home, 361-578-3535.
FITZPATRICK, NORRIS, 86, of Edna: Funeral service 10 a.m. at Redeemer Lutheran Church of Edna, burial following at Red Bluff Cemetery, Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, Port Lavaca, 361-552-2988.
HALL, DONALD, 92, of Victoria: Visitation 9 a.m. with Rosary at 9:30 a.m. and funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, burial following at Resurrection Cemetery, Colonial Funeral Home, 361-578-3535.
HEAD, ROBERT, 81, of Goliad: Graveside service 2 p.m. at Glendale Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home of Goliad, 361-645-3216.
KUHLMAN, SHELTON, 74, of Ganado: Visitation 9 a.m. with funeral service at 10 a.m. at St. James Lutheran Church, interment following at Ganado City Cemetery, Ganado Funeral Home, 361-771-2120.
WILLIAMS, EVELYN, 82, of Victoria: Visitation 12 - 1:30 p.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapels, graveside service 2 p.m. at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Rosewood Funeral Chapels, 361-573-4546.
