FUENTEZ, RICHARD, 57, of Victoria: Visitation 9 a.m. with funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral, burial following at Resurrection Cemetery, Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
GOHMERT, VIRGIE, 94, of Meyersville: Funeral service 10:30 a.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church of Meyersville, interment following at St. John's Cemetery, Freund Funeral Home, Cuero, 361-275-2343.
JALUFKA, EDWARD, 76, of Palacios: Funeral service 2 p.m. at Palacios Funeral Home, interment following at Palacios Cemetery, Palacios Funeral Home, 361-972-2012.
LICERIO, TEDDY, 39, of Victoria: Funeral service 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, interment following at San Jose Cemetery, Bloomington, Heaven's Gate Funeral Home, 361-573-2777.
MANNING, GLADYS, 84, of Round Rock: Visitation 5 - 7 p.m. at Oaklawn Funeral Home, Edna, 361-782-2221.
NUNEZ, TOM, 80, of Yoakum: Rosary 6:30 p.m. at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
ROBISON, BURNICE, 104, of Bee Cave: Memorial service 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church, Grace Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-573-4341.
TREVINO, RICHARD, 85, of Woodsboro: Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at St. Therese Catholic Church, burial following at St. Bernard Cemetery, Moore Funeral Home, Refugio, 361-526-4334.
