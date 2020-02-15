GIESE, LESTER, 89, of Victoria: Memorial visitation 2 - 4 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
KINCAID, RICHARD, 44, of Victoria: Visitation 1 - 2 p.m. with Celebration of Life at 2 p.m. at Spring Creek Place Event Center, Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
MANNING, GLADYS, 84, of Round Rock: Funeral service 1 p.m. at First United Methodist Church of Edna, interment following at Memory Gardens Cemetery of Edna, Oaklawn Funeral Home, Edna, 361-782-2221.
MARTIN, MELVIN, 87, of Edna: Visitation 5 - 7 p.m. at Slavik Funeral Home, 361-782-2152.
MIORI, SONJA, 40, of Inez: Memorial service 9 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church of Inez, Rosewood Funeral Chapels, Victoria, 361-573-4546.
NANCE, PATSY, 76, of Blessing: Rosary 1 p.m. with funeral Mass at 2 p.m. at St. Peter's Catholic Church, interment at St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery, Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, 979-245-4613.
NUNEZ, TOM, 80, of Yoakum: Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, burial at Guadalupe Cemetery, Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
URBAN, LINWARD, 93, of Huntsville: Funeral service 2 p.m. at Burleson County Cowboy Church, Caldwell, Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home, 936-291-7300.
