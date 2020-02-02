GARCIA, ANTONIA, 76, of Victoria: Funeral service 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, interment following at Resurrection Cemetery, Heaven's Gate Funeral Home, 361-573-2777.
GUERRA, ERNESTO, 57, of Victoria: Visitation 5 - 9 p.m. with Rosary at 6:30 p.m. at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
JANAK, CHRIS, 52, of Victoria: Visitation 5:00-6:30 p.m. with Rosary at 6:30 p.m. at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral, Rosewood Funeral Chapels, 361-573-4546.
KANAK, TOMMY, 83, of San Antonio: Graveside service 1:30 p.m. at the Kenedy Center, Eckols Funeral Home, 830-583-2533.
MRAZ, ROGER, 75, of Yoakum: Funeral Mass 1 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, burial following at St. Ann Catholic Cemetery, Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
NOVAK, SHERRY, 69, of Edna: Visitation 9 a.m. with Rosary at 9:30 a.m. and funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Theresa Catholic Church, LaSalle, interment following at St. Theresa Catholic Cemetery, Slavik Funeral Home, 361-782-2152.
SOWELL, VINT, 61, of Refugio: Memorial service 2 p.m. at Moore Funeral Home, 361-526-4334.
