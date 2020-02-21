ARGUELLES, MARY LOU, 77, of Victoria: Funeral service 9:30 a.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, burial following at Memorial Park Cemetery, Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
BEDNORZ, DARRELL, 62, of Conroe: Visitation 4 - 6 p.m. at Massey Funeral Home, Yorktown, 361-564-2900.
BUXKEMPER, SANDRA, 78, of Victoria: Visitation 12 p.m. with funeral service at 1 p.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, burial following at Memorial Park Cemetery, Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
DAFFERN, BILLY, 92, of Eastland: Graveside service 10 a.m. at Eastland City Cemetery, Edwards Funeral Home Eastland, Hurst, 254-629-2611.
LANGRIDGE, BRITTANY, 34, of Victoria: Funeral service 11 a.m. at Son Valley Ranch, Victoria Mortuary & Cremation Services, 361-578-4646.
LAZA, MARY ANN, 81, of Bloomington: Visitation 1 p.m. with funeral service at 2 p.m. at Crescent Valley Baptist Church, burial following at Crescent Valley Cemetery, Rosewood Funeral Chapels, Victoria, 361-573-4546.
MONTGOMERY, KELVIN, 18, of Victoria: Funeral service 1 p.m. at Heaven's Gate Funeral Home, burial following at Resurrection Cemetery, Heaven's Gate Funeral Home, 361-573-2777.
PECINA, AMELIA, 47, of Victoria: Visitation 9 - 11 a.m. at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, burial following at Resurrection Cemetery, Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
VILLA, JANIE, 87, of Yoakum: Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at St. Ann Catholic Church, Hochheim, burial following at St. Ann Catholic Cemetery, Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.