KINCAID, RICHARD, 44, of Victoria: Graveside service 2 p.m. at Waelder Cemetery, Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
MARTIN, MELVIN, 87, of Edna: Funeral service 3 p.m. at Redeemer Lutheran Church, interment following at Red Bluff Cemetery, Slavik Funeral Home, 361-782-2152.
RAMPMEIER, JANICE, 72, of Palacios: Visitation 3 p.m. with Celebration of Life at 3:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Palacios, burial at Deutschburg Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-573-4341.
URBAN, LINWARD, 93, of Huntsville: Graveside service 2 p.m. at Glendale Cemetery, Goliad, Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home, 936-291-7300.
