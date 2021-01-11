KUBICEK, PAT, 81, of Moulton: Rosary 1:30 p.m. with funeral Mass at 2 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, burila at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, Yoakum, 361-293-5656.
LIENEMANN, MARTHA, 62, of Victoria: Visitation 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, graveside service 2 p.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery, Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
MACHACEK, MILDRED, 79, of Shiner: Rosary 9:30 a.m. with funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, burial following at Shiner Catholic Cemetery, Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, Yoakum, 361-293-5656.
NIETO, FELIPA, 76, of Victoria: Funeral Mass 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, burial following at Resurrection Cemetery, Heaven's Gate Funeral Home, 361-573-2777.
SOLIS, ROBERT F., 92, of Refugio: Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at St. James Apostle Church, burial 2:30 p.m. at Rest Lawn Memorial Park, La Feria, Moore Funeral Home, 361-526-4334.
WILLMON, WAYNE, 80, of Victoria: Funeral service 10 a.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, 361-578-3611.
ZAMORA, LUCY, 83, of Victoria: Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral, burial following at Resurrection Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
