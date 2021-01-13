DREYMALA, FRANCES, 85, of Port Lavaca: Visitation 6 - 8 p.m. at Grace Funeral Chapel, 361-552-1705.
GARZA, JUANITA, 70, of Victoria: Visitation 6 - 8 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
GUTIERREZ, ISMAEL, 87, of Victoria: Visitation 4 - 8 p.m. with Celebration of Life service at 6:30 p.m. at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
HARGROVE, THOMAS, 93, of Port Lavaca: Visitation 11 a.m. with funeral service at 1 p.m. at Christ Community Church, interment following at Port Lavaca Cemetery, Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, 361-552-2988.
HIRSCH, GLORIA, 80, of Yoakum: Rosary 10:30 a.m. with funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, burial following at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
TIBILETTI, JOHN, 79, of Victoria: Rosary 9:30 a.m. with funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
