BRAWLEY, CLYDE, 83, of Houston: Visitation 10 a.m. with chapel service at 11 a.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, interment following at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Grace Memorial Chapel, Victoria, 361-578-3611.
BRIONES, DARIO, 76, of Victoria: Memorial service 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Cemetery, Inez, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
FRIEDEL, RONALD, 56, of Victoria: Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral, burial following at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
JACOBS, HENRY, 80, of Yoakum: Funeral service 2 p.m. at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, burial following at Hochheim Cemetery, Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
LITTLES, ALFRED, 93, of Cuero: Graveside service 10 a.m. at Lockhart Cemetery, Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
MECHLER, DOROTHY, 88, of Yoakum: Visitation 10 a.m. with Rosary at 10:30 a.m. and funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, graveside service following at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
SOTO, SAM, 64, of Victoria: Visitation 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, graveside service 2 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Inez, Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
TENBERG, BIRDIE, 87, of Yoakum: Memorial service 1 p.m. at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
