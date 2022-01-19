BANDA, JON, 29, of Victoria: Visitation 8:30 a.m. with Funeral Mass at 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, burial following at Memorial Park Cemetery, Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
MARTIN, ISAAC, 87, of Victoria: Viewing 10 a.m. at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, burial 1 p.m. at San Jose Cemetery, Bloomington, Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
MASCORRO, ROSIE, 69, of Refugio: Visitation 5:00 p.m. - 7 p.m. with Rosary at 6:00 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-573-4341.
PORTER, EDWIN, 43, of Victoria: Walk-in visitation 10:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. at Barefield Funeral Home, 361-575-6180.
RUDDICK, LULA ANN, 87, of Hitchcock: Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church, burial following at Port Lavaca Cemetery, Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, Port Lavaca, 361-552-2988.
VILLARREAL, ELVA, 87, of Yorktown: Visitation 5 - 8 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Finch Funeral Chapel of Yorktown, 361-564-2277.
VILLARREAL, ELVIRA, 75, of Port Lavaca: Visitation 6 - 8 p.m. at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home of Port Lavaca, 361-575-3212.
YORK, ROBERT, 58, of Victoria: Chapel service 3 p.m. at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
