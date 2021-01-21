BERGSTROM, CLARENCE, 101, of Edna: Visitation 1 p.m. with funeral service at 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, interment following at Memory Gardens of Edna, Slavik Funeral Home, 361-782-2152.
FOEGELLE, ELLA, 93, of Yorktown: Visitation 6 - 7 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Church, Massey Funeral Home, 361-564-2900.
GRAY, RUTH, 78, of Point Comfort: Celebration of Life 10:30 a.m. at Brush Community Center, Grace Funeral Chapel, Port Lavaca, 361-552-1705.
MUELLER, LULLIA, 89, of Victoria: Visitation 5 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
PUGA, ALBERTO, 84, of Goliad: Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, burial following at Flores Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home of Goliad, 361-645-3216.
VELA, BRIANA, 29, of Cuero: Visitation 5 - 7 p.m. at Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
