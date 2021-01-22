BROWN, GLADYSTENE, 91, of Refugio: Visitation 6 - 8 p.m. at Moore Funeral Home, 361-526-4334.
FOEGELLE, ELLA, 93, of Yorktown: Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Church, interment following at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, Massey Funeral Home, 361-564-2900.
FRANKE, DARRELL, 81, of Goliad: Visitation 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home of Goliad, 361-645-3216.
KNUTSON, ROSALEE, 89, of Victoria: Rosary 9:30 a.m. with Celebration of Life at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral, burial following at Resurrection Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
MUELLER, LULLIA, 89, of Victoria: Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, burial following at Memorial Park Cemetery, Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
ORTIZ, ALEX, 89, of Bloomington: Visitation 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Heaven's Gate Funeral Home, Visitation 1:30 p.m. with Rosary at 2 p.m. and funeral Mass at 2:30 p.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church of Bloomington, interment following at San Jose Cemetery, Heaven's Gate Funeral Home, Victoria, Victoria, 361-573-2777.
PENA, GILBERTO, 54, of San Antonio: Visitation 6 - 8 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-573-4341.
SMITH, JOHNNY, 67, of Palacios: Viewing 1 p.m. with funeral service at 2 p.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, Victoria, 361-578-3611.
SMITH, PATRICIA, 75, of Cuero: Viewing 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. at Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
VELA, BRIANA, 29, of Cuero: Funeral service 10 a.m. at Freund Funeral Home, interment following at Hillside Cemetery, Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
