CHOICE, LADRAN, 54, of Victoria: Funeral service 1 p.m. at Barefield Funeral Home, interment at Resurrection Cemetery, Barefield Funeral Home, 361-575-6180.
CKODRE, LAWRENCE, 83, of Victoria: Visitation 1 p.m. with Celebration of Life at 2 p.m. at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
ESPINDOLA, MARCELINO, 66, of Victoria: Visitation 5 - 8 p.m. with Rosary at 6 p.m. at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-575-3212.
HEARD, BERNICE, 93, of Refugio: Rosary 10 a.m. with funeral Mass following at Our Lady of Refuge, burial at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Moore Funeral Home, 361-526-4334.
HILL, JEFFERY, 57, of Victoria: Chapel service 11 a.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, interment following at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Grace Memorial Chapel, 361-578-3611.
JOHNSON, JAMES, 62, of Yoakum: Funeral service at 2 p.m. at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, burial to follow at Gonzales Memorial Park Cemetery, Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
LITTLES, SABRINA, 62, of Goliad: Funeral service at 10 a.m. at Grace Funeral Home, burial will follow at Lott Cemetery, Goliad, Grace Funeral Home, 361-645-3216.
PESINA, OLIVIA, 78, of Victoria: Rosary 1 p.m. with funeral service at 2 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
SCHNEIDER, HAZEL, 91, of Refugio: Visitation 6 - 8 p.m. at Moore Funeral Home, 361-526-4334.
SCOTT, JUANITA, 88, of Bloomington: Visitation 12 - 2 p.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, graveside to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Rosewood Funeral Chapels, 361-573-4546.
SHEERAN, EDNA, 81, of Victoria: Funeral Mass 9 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, burial following at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
VALENZUELA, ALONZO, 73, of Cuero: Visitation 5 - 8 p.m. with Rosary at 6:30 p.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, Victoria, 361-578-3611.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.