CALDERA, JESSE, 57, of Port Lavaca: Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church, interment following at Port Lavaca Cemetery, Crofts-Crow Funeral Home, Johnson City, 830-868-4444.
BROWN, GLADYSTENE, 91, of Refugio: Funeral service 12 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Woodsboro, burial following at Refugio Community Cemetery, Moore Funeral Home, 361-526-4334.
GARRETT, DOUGLAS, 63, of Franklin: Memorial service 11 a.m. at Elliott Baptist Church, McCauley Funeral Home, 979-828-3246.
JONES, JASON, 44, of Victoria: Graveside service 10 a.m. at Ganado City Cemetery, Ganado Funeral Home, 361-771-2120.
KING, DOUGLAS, 78, of Victoria: Visitation 9 - 11 a.m. at Grace Funeral Home, graveside service 12 p.m. at Bloomington Community Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
LOTT, WILLIAM, 77, of Victoria: Viewing 10 - 11 a.m. with graveside service at 11 a.m. at Cologne Community Cemetery, Tracy's MJ Santellana Funeral Directors, 361-582-0858.
LUSTER, CAROLE, 76, of Victoria: Celebration of Life 1 - 4 p.m. at Heaven's Gate Funeral Home, 361-573-2777.
PENA, GILBERTO, 54, of San Antonio: Visitation 8 a.m. with funeral Mass at 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, Victoria, burial following at Resurrection Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-573-4341.
SMITH, PATRICIA, 75, of Cuero: Funeral service 10 a.m. at Freund Funeral Home, interment following at Hebron Cemetery, Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
STOVALL, ELLIE, 93, of Edna: Funeral service 10 a.m. at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, burial following at Hines Cemetery, Cook-Butler Funeral Home, 361-782-3821.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.