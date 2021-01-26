ESCALONA, EVERISTO, 83, of Victoria: Visitation 5 - 7 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
ESQUIVEL, REYNALDO, 49, of Goliad: Visitation 1 - 7 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home of Goliad, 361-645-3216.
HUNT, GLADYS, 91, of Port Lavaca: Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church, burial 3 p.m. at Sinton Cemetery, Grace Funeral Chapel, 361-552-1705.
JASCHKE, ELIZABETH, 92, of Victoria: Funeral Mass 2 p.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, entombment following at Resurrection Mausoleum, Colonial Funeral Home, 361-578-3535.
NAVA, JASON, 47, of Victoria: Visitation 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, burial at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
RESSMAN, JOHNNIE, 92, of Inez: Rosary 9:30 a.m. with funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church of Inez, burial following at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Rosewood Funeral Chapel, Victoria, 361-573-4546.
SALAZAR, CARMEN, 58, of Victoria: Funeral service 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, burial following at Resurrection Cemetery, Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
SMITH, JOHNNY, 67, of Palacios: Graveside service 1 p.m. at Ector County Cemetery, Odessa, Grace Memorial Chapel, Victoria, 361-578-3611.
TIFFIN, HAROLD WAYNE, 89, of Cuero: Visitation 5 p.m. with Masonic service at 7 p.m. at Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
