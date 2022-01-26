CULLEN, PATRICK, 73, of Victoria: Memorial Mass 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral, Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
GARCIA, TORIBIO, 62, of Victoria: Funeral Mass 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, interment following at Resurrection Cemetery, Colonial Funeral Home, 361-578-3535.
JANAK, LEO, 93, of Moulton: Visitation 5 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Kubena Funeral Home, Hallettsville, 361-798-3271.
VECERA, RAYMOND, 91, of Yoakum: Rosary 9:30 a.m. with funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, entombment following at St. Joseph Catholic Mausoleum, Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
WILLIAM, GERTRUDE, 89, of Ganado: Celebration of Life 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church of Ganado, Ganado Funeral Home, 361-771-2120.
ZIMMERMAN, HELEN, 98, of Shiner: Funeral service 1 p.m. at United Dr. Martin Luther Lutheran Church, burial at Shiner Cemetery, Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, Yoakum, 361-293-5656.
