BRAWNER, BOBBY, 83, of Victoria: Graveside service 11 a.m. at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
LEAKS, BERNADINE, 63, of Victoria: Walk-in visitation 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. at Barefield Funeral Home, 361-575-6180.
MALEK, THEODORE, 74, of Edna: Celebration of Life 6 p.m. at Cobra Football Stadium, Vanderbilt, Oaklawn Funeral Home, 361-782-2221.
MEDRANO, PETER, 56, of Victoria: Visitation 4 - 7 p.m. with prayer service at 7 p.m. at Heaven's Gate Funeral Home, 361-573-2777.
SAUER, CRAIG, 59, of Victoria: Visitation 9 a.m. with funeral service at 10 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, burial following at Shillerville Cemetery, Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
VALDEZ, OTELIA, 80, of Victoria: Funeral Mass 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, burial following at Resurrection Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
VASQUEZ, CHARLIE, 85, of Victoria: Visitation 10:30 a.m. with Rosary at 11:30 a.m. and funeral Mass at 12 p.m. at St. James Catholic Church of Gonzales, interment following at St. James Cemetery, Buffington Funeral Home, Gonzals, 830-672-3322.
WALTON, COLE, 30, of Weesatche: Funeral service 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Goliad, burial following at Weesatche Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home of Goliad, 361-645-3216.
YOUNG, LEE, 73, of Edna: Visitation 5 - 7 p.m. at Oaklawn Funeral Home, 361-782-2221.
