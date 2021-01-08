FITCH, ROSIE, 85, of Edna: Visitation 10 a.m. with funeral service at 11 a.m. at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, graveside service 2 p.m. at Geiger Cemetery, Sublime, Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, Yoakum, 361-293-5656.
GARCIA, JESUS, 59, of Refugio: Visitation 6 – 8 p.m. at Moore Funeral Home, 361-526-4334.
LEAKS, BERNADINE, 63, of Victoria: Graveside service 10 a.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery, Barefield Funeral Home, 361-575-6180.
MALEK, THEODORE, 74, of Edna: Visitation 9 a.m. with Rosary at 10:30 a.m. and funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, Victoria, Oaklawn Funeral Home, 361-782-2221.
MEDRANO, PETER, 56, of Victoria: Funeral service 1 p.m. at Heaven's Gate Funeral Home, interment following at Resurrection Cemetery, Heaven's Gate Funeral Home, 361-573-2777.
OCHOA, CORNELIA, 89, of Victoria: Visitation 4 - 7 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Colonial Funeral Home, 361-578-3535.
ROBLES, MANUELA, 86, of Victoria: Visitation 9 a.m. with funeral service at 10 a.m. at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, burial at La Bahia Cemetery, Goliad, Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
YOUNG, LEE, 73, of Edna: Funeral service 10 a.m. at Oaklawn Funeral Home, burial following at Red Bluff Cemetery, Oaklawn Funeral Home, 361-782-2221.
