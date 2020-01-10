GLEINSER, GLORIA, 87, of Victoria: Visitation 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, 361-578-3611.
HEIBEL, ALICE, 76, of Victoria: Funeral service 10 a.m. at Grace Funeral Home, burial following at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
KORTZ, IMOGENE, 75, of Cuero: Visitation 5 - 7 p.m. at Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
MIGURA, CONSTANCE, 95, of Yorktown: Visitation 5 - 7 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Massey Funeral Home, 361-564-2900.
MORIN, PACIANO, 67, of Cuero: Visitation 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. with Rosary at 12 p.m. at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-575-3212.
RAINOSEK, ERVIN, 84, of Yoakum: Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, entombment following at St. Joseph Catholic Mausoleum, Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
RAMIREZ, JAMES, 85, of Port Lavaca: Funeral service 10 a.m. at Central Baptist Church, burial following at Port Lavaca Cemetery, Grace Funeral Chapel of Port Lavaca, 361-552-1705.
RENDON, MICHAEL, 30, of Victoria: Celebration of Life 1 - 7 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Heaven's Gate Funeral Home, 361-573-2777.
RODRIGUEZ, MOLLY, 56, of Victoria: Visitation 4 - 7 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Capilla De Santisima Trinidad Catholic Church, Heaven's Gate Funeral Home, 361-573-2777.
ROJAS, TERESITA, 81, of Port Lavaca: Visitation 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Angel Lucy's Funeral Chapel, funeral Mass 2 p.m. at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church, burila following at Port Lavaca Cemetery, Angel Lucy's Funeral Chapel of Port Lavaca, 361-552-2300.
WASHINGTON, FREDERICK, 56, of Victoria: Visitation 7 - 9 p.m. at Clay & Clay Funeral Home, Houston, 713-227-0714.
