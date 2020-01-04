FLORES, JOSEPH, 53, of Victoria: Funeral Mass 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, interment following at Resurrection Cemetery, at Heaven's Gate Funeral Home, 361-573-2777.
NEILL, LOUIS, 78, of Port Lavaca: Memorial visitation 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Grace Funeral Chapel of Port Lavaca, 361-552-1705.
SCARBOROUGH, FLORENCE, 90, of Kenedy: Funeral service 11 a.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, interment following at Kenedy Cemetery, Eckols Funeral Home, 830-583-2533.
SUNDERMAN, MARGARET, 95, of Victoria: Visitation 9-10:30 a.m. with funeral service beginnign 10:30 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, burial following at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Colonial Funeral Home, 361-578-3535.
VALICEK, ESTELLE, 91, of El Campo: Visitation 9 a.m. with Rosary at 10:30 a.m. and funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at St. John Catholic Church, St. John, interment at St. John Catholic Cemetery, Schwenke-Baumgarten Funeral Home, Schulenburg, 979-743-4151.
